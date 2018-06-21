Firefighters called to douse flame at backyard

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SARIKEI: A resident of Taman Nyelong here on Tuesday afternoon sought assistance of Fire and Rescue Department to douse a fire he started at his backyard which spread to his neighbour’s compound.

The district fire chief Suna Kaha said in response to a distress call received at 3.18pm, they dispatched nine firefighters in one engine to the scene.

When they arrived, the fire had already spread to the neighbour’s compound, razing unused items such as old television sets and other recyclable items stacked in the backyard. With water from a nearby fire hydrant, the firemen took about 10 minutes to douse the fire.

Based on information given by the complainant, the fire started from the grass he burnt in his backyard, and, fanned by strong wind, spread to his neighbour’s compound.