Foreigner found hanging in quarters, cops rule out foul play

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: An Indian national was found hanging in his quarters in Kota Sentosa on Tuesday in what is believed to be a suicide.

The 32-year-old from Kolkata, who was employed at an eatery here, was found dead in his bedroom around 6pm by his co-workers. Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassam said the man was last seen by his co-workers heading up to the quarters on the second floor of a commercial unit around 3pm.

“Concerned over his wellbeing, his co-workers went up to his room and found the door locked from the inside. After calling out to him several times with no response, they forced open the door and found him hanging there,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Aidil said medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, and that initial police investigation did not find any signs of foul play.

“The case has been classified as sudden death. The body has been sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for a post-mortem,” he added.