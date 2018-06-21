Former penghulu passes away at 89

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: A former community leader Penghulu Mang Riang died of old age at 4.50pm Tuesday at his house in Setia Lane 7 here. He was 89.

He leaves behind wife Sudau Jawi, 73, and four children.

He will be buried at Nirvana Memorial Park at 8am on June 22.

Mang was a school headmaster and a longhouse chief before he was made a penghulu for Bawang Assan area from 1989 till 2008.

United People’s Party (UPP) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, together with Temenggong Stanley Geramong and UPP Bawang Assan Bumiputra Unit chairman Andrew Shilling Banggit paid their last respects recently.