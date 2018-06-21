GPS must steam ahead, and be registered — Minos

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) must steam ahead and do the necessary to get it registered, says a political analyst Dato Peter Minos.

He said Sarawakians were eagerly waiting for GPS to make the next move, and running like Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN) had been doing.

“It is ‘goodbye to BN’, but the question is: when is GPS going to be set up,” Minos asked through a press statement received here yesterday.

“There is also a feeling of impatience among supporters. When is it going to be launched now that Sarawak BN is gone? Admittedly, it takes time to get things, in this case GPS, to be legally registered as there are many administrative matters to be sorted out first”.

Minos said that Sarawakians, especially the proposers and initiators of GPS, must be a little concerned because of the small hitch which is likened to ‘storm in a tea cup’ after a key GPS player made some public statements and suggestions.

“Many have seen and described the statements as somewhat ‘controversial’, like throwing cold water on the proposed GPS before it even started, or ‘throwing a spanner into the works’.

“It will take the key leaders (of GPS) to raise the spirit and shore up the mood for the new political entity. What matters most now is to push GPS for registration and get it launched as soon as possible, before things become cold and the mood lost”.

He added that GPS should rightfully be immediately launched soon after Sarawak BN was kicked out.

“But the world of legalities and official document cannot possibly allow it that way, much as GPS proposers wanted it.”

He said many were asking out of curiosity and anxiety: what is going on and what is the future for GPS?

“Will it see the light of day now that ‘controversy’ is engulfing it?

“A little patience is called for. Registration of GPS needs time, just like a civil marriage that requires some patience and understanding before registration. Who can guarantee that one can see ROS within a month or the registrar of marriages within a week? One can try but the bureaucrats will not make life that easy for you, no matter how persistent or determined you are”.

Minos however said that GPS would eventually be registered for certain.

“It is only a matter of time. GPS will and must be launched soonest because it is badly needed in replacement of BN in Sarawak.

“One thing is certain…a GPS government will be here soon.”

“If GPS is launched before year-end or earlier, it will be fine. If it is launched next year, that will be not too good as the mood and enthusiasm (for GPS) would have waned. The people might have forgotten about it,” he said.