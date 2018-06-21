Inaugural Tamparuli fest 2018 to promote Sabah products

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The state Trade and Industry Ministry is spearheading a programme to promote Sabah-made products.

In this regard, its Department of Industrial Development and Research (DIDR) will organise the inaugural Tamparuli Fest 2018 on July 10-12, at Tun Hamdan Community Hall, Tamparuli.

One of the activities at the event would be a lucky draw which offers a buffalo and two goats as the main prizes.

Organising chairman Stephen Sampil, who is also DIDR director, said the farm animals not only provided something unique and different to the programme but were symbolic of Tamparuli’s status as an agricultural area.

“About 400 small and medium enterprises (SME) from around Sabah are expected

to set up booths at the fest, while about 12 state and federal agencies will be involved in selecting SMEs for further promotion of their businesses,” he told a press conference yesterday in conjunction with the fest.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, who is also State Trade and Industry Minister, is expected to launch the programme on July 11. — Bernama