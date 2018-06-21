‘Lu Ban’ dinner to be held at Banquet Restaurant

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak Furniture Industry Association (SFIA) will be holding a ‘Lu Ban’ dinner at The Banquet Restaurant in Mile 3 here on Sept 2, starting 6.30pm.

Its president Lai King Min announced this during a recent meeting, yesterday.

Its honorary president Kapitan Lai Swee Yien said that Lu Ban was an expert in the field of carpentry/furniture in China more than 2,000 years ago, and was a well known and respected teacher in the woodwork, furniture and construction industry.

“Today, there are many people in the related industry who pray to ‘Teacher Lu Ban’ for good luck and safety, and celebrate his birthday on June 13 in the lunar calendar,” he said in a press statement received here yesterday.

Meanwhile, the dinner organising chairman Lee Nyuk Min said they would with the ‘Lu Ban’ culture, while the get-together dinner would enhance teamwork,cooperation and business relationship.

For more information, members can contact SFIA office at 082-457270, WhatsApp 019-8790802 or call the following members: Lee Nyuk Min (019 -888 8183), Lai King Min (019 – 886 1346), Choo Hua Lai (019-402 7877) or Voon Foh Jin (019-8889618) or email: [email protected]