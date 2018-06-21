MCTA supports call for action on dirty toilets, long immigration queues at KKIA

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Malaysia Chinese Tourism Association (MCTA) Sabah Chapter chairman Lawrence Wong has expressed support for Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew’s call to Malaysia Airports Berhad (MAB) and the State Immigration Department to buck up their services at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA).

He said the issue of dirty toilets and long queues at the immigration counters must be resolved to avoid leaving tourists with a bad impression.

“KKIA is a gateway to Sabah. It is important that we do not tarnish our image as a tourism city,” he said.

Nonetheless, Wong said KKIA had seen improvements compared to its previous state, while the long lines at immigration were an occasional occurrence.

At Hong Kong airport and other big cities, he said there would be cleaning staff on standby to clean the toilets once passengers exited the cubicle.

He said there were also not enough toilets to cater for the number of passengers who arrived at night time.

“We hope the government will look into these issues and make the necessary improvements,” Wong said.

Liew said a complainant, who arrived on a midnight flight from South Korea last week, had to wait for more than an hour to get past the immigration counter with passengers from another flight from China. She said the complainant was also embarrassed by the dirty, smelly toilets at the airport.