MTUC hails Human Resources Minister’s instruction on inspections

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) has welcomed the instruction by Human Resource Minister M. Kula Segaran to all ministry enforcement teams to conduct inspections regularly to ensure that employers complied with the labour laws.

Its deputy secretary-general, A. Balasubramaniam, said that if regular inspections were carried out, all untoward incidents could be prevented.

“Besides, concerns such as exploitation of workers, violation of labour laws and payment of wages lower than what an employee is entitled to can be addressed,” he told Bernama.

He also said that Section 65 of the Employment Act clearly stated that labour officers had the power to enter employment premises without prior notice at all times and make enquiries on any matter which they considered necessary within the provisions of the Act.

Balasubramaniam also referred to a recent media report that several foreign workers were found living in undesirable conditions at a rented apartment in Lebuh Kampung Benggali in Butterworth, Penang, during an inspection by the Federal Labour Department (JTK).

It was learned that the apartment was allegedly used by a restaurant to house its workers, and all the five workers were found to be in poor living conditions during the inspection.

JTK Penang director Mohd Sazali Keteh was reported to have said that their employer had committed minor violations such as miscalculating their overtime wage and failing to notify the department on hiring foreign workers.

Balasubramaniam said strict enforcement was needed as some irresponsible employers continued to violate the labour laws, resulting in the uncontrolled abuse of workers. – Bernama