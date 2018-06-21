People voted for better service besides new govt, says Stephen

KOTA KINABALU: The people voted for change not only because they wanted a new government, but because they want better service, said Health and People’s Well-being Minister Stephen Wong Tien Fatt.

He said the government had changed but it was not just about the government as the people also voted to change the delivery of service.

“They want us to give better service and a changed attitude. We hope to improve public service to justify the people’s needs. We have the duty and responsibility to serve,” he added at the ministry’s Family Happiness Program or Kesejahteraan Keluarga, in conjunction with Hari Raya.

In his speech, Stephen said that he views the duties of the ministry as a challenge because the issues of health and the people’s well-being are pressing matters, in order to ensure good quality of life. He further said that the nation cannot be peaceful and make progress if the two fields are not developed.

“I am confident that with the experience and cooperation from heads of departments as well as division and unit secretaries, we will be able to overcome any challenges that come our way. What matters is that we work together as a team in delivering our duties and responsibilities,” he said.

Stephen also reminded that Malaysia is a multicultural society, each race with its own celebration and festivities. The myriad celebrations make Malaysia a unique nation, which offers the opportunity to better know each other’s cultures, regardless of race or religion.

“I hope we all will take the opportunity during this festive season to visit each other and understand different cultures. Together, we pray for the harmony and peace of Sabah and Malaysia as a whole to be upheld,” he said.

Also present were his assistant minister, Norazlinah Arif, the ministry’s permanent secretary, Janet Chee, economic analyst, Professor Dr Madeline Berma, Sabah Health Department director Datuk Dr. Christina Rundi and Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe.