Public invited to join in the fun of APMG Torch Run this Saturday

SIBU: Members of the public can join in the fun of the Asia Pacific Masters Games (APMG) 2018 Torch Run regardless whether they have registered or not.

Sibu Rural District Council (SRCD) deputy chairman Robert Lau said the run, scheduled to take place this Saturday (June 23), is jointly organised by SRDC and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC).

“The flag-off ceremony is at 4.30pm in front of Kingwood Hotel here. Those who have not registered for the run may still join those who have.

“It’s easy. Just gather at the flag-off point. This is not a competition but a fun run,” he told a press conference yesterday.

Lau said the run is held in conjunction with the APMG event, to be held in Penang from Sept 7-15.

“We’re doing this nationwide torch run from Sabah to Sarawak and then to West Malaysia.

“The Sibu leg is jointly organised by SRDC and SMC to promote Sibu. We’ll take photographs and shoot a video (of the run) and show it during the main event in Penang,” he added.

The route for the Sibu leg is as follows: Kingwood Hotel – Tua Pek Kong Temple wharf – boat ride across Batang Rajang to Sg Bidut Wharf – Sg Bidut and Sg Maaw – ferry ride across Batang Igan to Sibu town (Lau King Howe Memorial Hospital) – Sibu Town Square.

“SMC will bear the torch and lead the run. SMC will pass the torch to us (SRDC) once they reach Sg Bidut Wharf and we will run around Sg Bidut and Sg Maaw area, then we will hand over the torch to SMC again once we reach Sibu town,” he said, adding that those interested to join in the run can do so at any point of the route.