QEH1 carpark issue: ministry looking for solution

KOTA KINABALU: Health and Wellbeing minister Stephen Wong Tien Fatt will look into solving the carpark shortage issue at Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 (QEH1).

Wong said encouraging the public to use the QEH’s ‘park and ride’ shuttle service and increasing the number of carparks there are the two options being mulled right now.

However, he also asked QEH1 and State Health Department to provide the ministry with the necessarry working papers to overcome all isues faced by the hospital.

This includes the RM13 million worth of urgent and necessary medical equipment like orthopedic scopes, patient monitors and ventilators.

Wong also urged families and relatives of ward patients at QEH1 to use the dormitory facilities provided free for the public nearby instead of sleeping in the lobby of the hospital.