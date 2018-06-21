RON95 and diesel prices to remain unchanged until year-end

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: RON95 and diesel prices will remain unchanged at RM2.20 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively, until the end of this year, says Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said the government had allocated RM3 billion in subsidies for both RON95 and diesel, to ensure the price of these fuels would not be floated in the market.

“That amount ( of subsidy) can be less depending on oil prices but I dont want to give the figures because it fluctuates week by week.

“However our estimation is RM3 billion ‘(subsidy) until year-end,” he said, adding that even if prices were to increase later, the government was committed “not to raise prices”.

On RON97 which was now fetching RM2.59 per litre, the minister said the price would be based on market movements.

“RON97 is not a problem, because it’s for more expensive vehicles,” he added. – Bernama