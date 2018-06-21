S4S supporters stage peaceful protest in support of S’wak getting back O&G rights

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Around 30 Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) supporters staged a peaceful demonstration at the Petronas Carigali office in Lutong at around noon today in show of support for Sarawak government in oil and gas ownership struggle with Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).

Chin Fen Siong, a spokesperson for S4S Miri said it was also to protest against Petronas which is challenging the Sarawak government’s claim to regulatory authority in the upstream oil and gas sector.

“It is a peaceful protest by 20 to 25 of S4S members to support our state government efforts to defend our rights over oil and gas.

“Sarawakians should not be allowed to be deprived by Petronas who had been exploiting these resources since 1976 and yet did very little to develop Sarawak unlike Shell who not only employed many locals but also trained and give education to the native,” said Chin to reporters.

Also joining the demonstration were former Pujut Assemblyman, Fong Pau Teck and organising chairman, Ngieng Chew Seng.

Chin who is also special assistant to the Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Lee Kim Shin said during the demonstration held for about half an hour, they chanted slogans such as “Sarawak Rights Our Rights”, “Jangan Rampas Hak Kami” (Don’t steal our rights), “Petronas Steal our Oil”, and “Boycott Petronas”

Chin added as continuation of their efforts to assist the Sarawak government, SAS is also printing car stickers to get motorists to boycott fuel sold at Petronas kioks.

“We have printed 2,000 stickers and had distributed them since last week and we will print more up to 50,000 stickers,” he said

The police including Miri District Police Chief, ACP Lim Meng Seah were also present, keeping an eye throughout the gathering held from 11am.