Shark issues in Semporna to feature at Sabah Sharks and Rays Forum

KOTA KINABALU: Feedback that current suggested alternative livelihoods to shark fishing, such as seaweed farming, are not appealing to fishermen, was one of several issues raised at a recent stakeholder forum held in Semporna.

Other suggestions included expanding fishing grounds to increase fish catch diversity as a probable way to reduce shark harvesting, addressing the current conflict between fishermen and tourism players, and curbing demand that continues to drive supply of shark fins.

Information was gathered at the June 5 forum organised by WWF-Malaysia, Land Empowerment Animals People (LEAP) and Green Semporna feeds into the larger Sabah Sharks and Rays Forum 2018 on June 21 and 22 in Kota Kinabalu.

In a statement, the organisers of the June 5 event said the stakeholder forum was seen as crucial given that Semporna is the most important district in Sabah for both shark tourism and fishing of the apex predators.

The forum welcomed concerns, sharing and suggestions with stakeholders presenting their views on the governance of sharks in Sabah.

Government representatives for example, touched on the need for new methods of managing sharks that become by-catch including by tuna fishers, noting that Semporna residents traditionally consume shark meat. They want to see on-going research continued and stressed the need to both address and strengthen legislation and regulations on sharks.

Concerns were raised that it would be difficult to impose a complete ban on sharks as they could still be found in by-catch. One suggestion was to have a limit or quota on catch as it would be difficult to impose complete protection.

Fishermen on the other hand do not believe that tougher laws would change habits and said most shark fishermen were not open to alternative income sources including in the lucrative tourism sector.

Other points raised touched on the need for responsible tourism standards, the high income derived from shark fishing including that of juveniles, and the need for a shark mapping exercise to reduce the pressure of shark related tourism on Semporna by diverting it to other districts.

The forum has brought the organisers up to speed with issues on the ground and provides a holistic view to discussions on the linkages between fisheries, conservation and tourism that will be discussed by Sabahan and regional stakeholders at the Kota Kinabalu event.

The Sabah Sharks and Rays Forum 2018, which carries the theme “Exploring Synergies between Fisheries, Conservation and Tourism”, is jointly organised by LEAP, WWF-Malaysia and Sabah Sharks Protection Association (SSPA). It is supported by the Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry, Sabah Fisheries Department and Kota Kinabalu City Hall.

The forum will also reveal results of an updated study to assess the current economic value of the shark-diving industry in Semporna, following the 2012 Shark Tourism Economic Valuation Study that was led by the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS).