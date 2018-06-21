Twenty questions related to public transportation to ask at Dewan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Luyang assemblyman Jin Zhe Phoong will bring up 20 questions that largely roots from the public transportation issues here during the Dewan sitting on July 2.

“We are talking about the revamp of the whole city’s public transport (system). Then only you can solve (issues such as insufficient carparking) as a whole. You cannot solve one by one,” said Phoong.

“Its a structural problem of this city and i think its very urgent that we should think about it now. When you talk about carpark (only) it is very limited,” he added.

Phoong said increasing the public transport ridership and usability from between 3% and 4% to 30% will reduce the vehicles on the road.

“Then you can imagine the private vehicles on the road will drop significantly,” he said.

“The people will have a choice, an option to actually choose whether to use the public transport or whether they want to drive themselves,” added Phoong.

The Luyang Assemblyman said he would also bring up the u-turn flyover, infrastructure drainage system and carpark problem at the Klinik Kesihatan Luyang, amongst other issues in his area, during the state legislative assembly sitting.