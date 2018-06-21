UCSI to hold series of open days in Sarawak

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING:UCSI University (UCSI) will hold its first open days in the major towns in Sarawak after it received recognition recently as Malaysia’s top private university in the QS World University Rankings.

Working together with GES Global Educational Services, a series of its open days will start from Miri on June 22 at Pullman Waterfront Hotel (12pm to 5pm); followed by Bintulu on June 23 at Nu Hotel (1pm to 5pm); and Sibu on June 24 at RH Hotel (1pm to 5pm).

In a press statement yesterday, UCSI said that the open days is to provide in-depth information to local students and the public who wish to learn more about tertiary education, merits scholarship and sports bursary as well as the facilities provided by the university.

The university also disclosed that in connection with the open days, it will be offering financial assistance to students from low-income families with a monthly income not exceeding RM6,000 or from single parent families with low income.

According to the statement, UCSI Sarawak Campus houses the Faculties of Hospitality and Tourism Management (FHTM) and Business and Information Science (FOBIS), and the Centre for Pre-U Studies (CPU).

“FHTM offers five programmes namely: Diploma in Hotel Management, Diploma in Culinary Arts, Diploma in Leisure Management, BA (Hons) in Commerce, BA (Hons) in Event & Tourism Management and BA (Hons) in Hospitality Management.

“FOBIS meanwhile has three programmes: Diploma in International Business, BComm (Hons) in Accounting and Finance, and BComm (Hons) in Marketing.

“CPU also has Foundation Studies in Science and Arts, providing a perfect first step for students who are keen on furthering their studies in Medicine and Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Architecture, Engineering, Social Sciences, and Applied Science programmes,” the statement added.

Students are given a chance to enjoy a meaningful educational experience with fully equipped state-of-the-art facilities such as the Housekeeping Suite, Pastry and Bakery Laboratory, Gastronomy Laboratory, Culinary Laboratory, Chemistry Laboratory, Biology Laboratory, Lecture Rooms and Halls, Discussion Rooms, Recreation Areas, Student Lounge, Library, the Quad Restaurant, the Hatton Restaurant, Hua Yi Yuan Chinese Restaurant, convenience store, stationery shop, gym as well as breath-taking scenery with an infinity pool.

UCSI said that it is committed in providing students with local and foreign experiences through its Industry Placements or Co-operative Placements at companies around the world.

“To date, the university students have completed their internships in countries such as Japan, New Zealand, Macau and Singapore, just to name a few. The university continues to expand its network of both national and international industry partners so students can also expand theirs”.

UCSI said that registration for September 2018 intake is now in progress.

Those interested to register for the programmes are reminded to bring along their academic transcripts or result slips to facilitate enrolment.

For further information, please call 082-596965 or log on to the UCSI Sarawak Campus Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ucsisarawak for more event details.