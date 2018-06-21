Zuraida expects S’wak govt to look into Penan welfare, stateless rural S’wakians issues

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Minister of Housing and Local Government Zuraida Kamaruddin expects the Sarawak government to look into two specific issues — the Penan community welfare and stateless rural Sarawakians.

At a news conference here today, she said she raised these issues before Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg when paying a courtesy call on him at his office at the State Legislative Assembly Complex in Petra Jaya here.

According to her, Abang Johari responded positively by pledging to look into both the mentioned issues.

“There is this IC (identity card) issue in rural areas (in Sarawak) as some of them do not have birth certificate and IC. I ask Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari to set up a special task force.

“Or a mobile team to work with the federal government. We at the federal level will address the issue and we must get the support from the state government,” she said.