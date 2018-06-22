800,000 estimated stateless, undocumented people in Sabah – NGO

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Coalition of NGOs or GANUS will be collecting sample data on the existence of stateless and undocumented people in Sabah.

The patron of the coalition Dato Nani Sakam told members of the media today that their findings would be made into a report that would be submitted to the Sabah and Federal Governments.

He said that there are an estimated 800,000 of such people in Sabah.

Those undocumented comprise of not only illegal immigrants but also locals from the various ethnicity in Sabah whose births were not registered with the relevant government departments by their parents, reporters were made aware.