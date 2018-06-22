Sabah 

800,000 estimated stateless, undocumented people in Sabah – NGO

Jenne Lajiun

Dato Nani (seated, 3rd from right) and some of the members of the coalition who were present at the press conference today.

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Coalition of NGOs or GANUS will be collecting sample data on the existence of stateless and undocumented people in Sabah.

The patron of the coalition Dato Nani Sakam told members of the media today that their findings would be made into a report that would be submitted to the Sabah and Federal Governments.

He said that there are an estimated 800,000 of such people in Sabah.

Those undocumented comprise of not only illegal immigrants but also locals from the various ethnicity in Sabah whose births were not registered with the relevant government departments by their parents, reporters were made aware.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.