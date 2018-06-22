Arena Bola Petronas offers exciting prizes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Petronas Dagangan Berhad’s Arena Bola Petronas Campaign, which ends today (June 22), is offering exciting prizes for its customers.

A press release yesterday said the campaign seeks to add excitement to the 2018 World Cup matches in Russia.

“This will also sizzle up the already scorching football season globally,” said the press release.

The campaign offers five weekly winners an Adidas Shopping Spree worth RM3,000 in Kuala Lumpur and 250 weekly winners Petronas Gift Cards worth RM100, which can be used to redeem fuel or other items at Kedai Mesra.

“All customers need to do is fuel up a minimum of RM40 Petronas Primax or purchase two Kombo Bola priced from only RM3.50 at Kedai Mesra,” said the press release.

For more information, contact Esha Lim Hwee Nee from the PDB Media Relations and Public Affairs Strategic Communications at 03-23921660.