BMKG warns heavy rain in S Kalimantan

BANJARBARU, S Kalimantan: The Banjarbaru Class 1 Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) appealed to the people of South Kalimantan to be wary of heavy rains that are expected to fall in the next few days, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“We urge the community to watch the heavy rain that flushed almost all areas of South Kalimantan,” said Head of BMKG Banjarbaru Goeroeh Tjiptanto here on Wednesday.

He warned, vigilance is needed for the community to avoid the dangers that threaten due to heavy rains, especially floods and landslides.

He mentioned the high rainfall will cause adverse effects, ie the amount of water that can create puddles even cause floods that are destructive.

“We are asking the public to be alert because the natural conditions caused by heavy rains can cause flooding, since early in order to anticipate that they will not be victims,” he warned.

According to him, BMKG’s weather warning issued on June 19-21 showed there was a cyclonik circulation in the Eastern Pacific Ocean of the Philippines, so that heavy rain potentially hits South Kalimantan.

He explained, the potential for heavy rain was proven because during Wednesday (20/6) almost all areas of South Kalimantan rain heavily, especially in the southern part.

“Throughout Wednesday, heavy rains pounded almost all areas of South Kalimantan and on Thursday (21/6) also have the potential to rain heavily so that vigilance must be increased,” he said.

Weather anomalies is predictd to still occur due to low pressure in the eastern Pacific Ocean of the Philippines as well as the wet air of the Indian Ocean and the cyclonic circulation.

The cyclonic circulation resulted in the emergence of the airflow encounter pattern in the southern part of Kalimantan, the southern waters of Bangka Belitung, South Sumatra and Lampung to the Indian Ocean.