Boat operator, co-pilot detained for allegedly molesting tourists

KOTA KINABALU: A boat operator and his co-pilot were detained by police for allegedly molesting two foreign tourists near Pulau Sapi, here on June 17.

City police chief ACP M. Chandra said the suspects, aged 25 and 23, were pick up by police at the Jesselton Jetty on June 18, following a police report lodge by the victims.

According to the police report, the foreign women, who are sisters age 27 and 25, were on a boat with the suspects at Pulau Sapi for snorkeling activity when the incident took place.

“The victims claimed that they were molested by the suspects who had taken them on a boat ride for swimming and snorkeling activity,” said Chandra.

Both suspects have been remanded to facilitate police investigation under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty.

Meanwhile, Chandra said between January until June this year, two police reports have been made by foreign tourists claiming that they were molested by boat operators while vacations at resort island in Kota Kinabalu.

“Tour operators are advised to monitor and ensure their employees who are escorting foreign tourists during recreational activities in resort islands to be ethical and behave themself to avoid unwanted incident that could bring negative image to the tourism industry in the country.

“Employers must also ensure their boat operators are local citizens, has proper documents and well trained.

“Police are looking into this cases very seriously and we will not hesitate to take stern action against those involved,” said Chandra.