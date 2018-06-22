EPF says it does not provide housing loans

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) said that the proposal by a consumer group for it to provide housing loans to members would be deviating from its original social intent, reported Free Malaysia Today.

Responding to the proposal by the National House Buyers Association (HBA), the EPF acknowledged that it was “close to impossible” to find a home in Kuala Lumpur or other major urban areas that fit Bank Negara Malaysia’s definition of an affordable home, which is a property where the price is three times the annual household income, ranging from RM165,000 to RM242,000.

The EPF told FMT that its mandate and purpose is to provide a safe place to invest and grow its members’ savings for retirement purposes.

“Providing housing loans, or any loans for that matter, would be a departure from its original social intent as the EPF should not create situations of indebtedness for its members.

“In addition, the current EPF structure, competencies, skills and processes, which are more towards investment and fund management, would have to be repurposed in order to give out loans the way banks do,” it was quoted as saying.

The EPF added that managing housing loans required a different set of skills, particularly in performing tasks like property valuation, credit evaluation and risk assessment.

It pointed out that there is an existing facility under its Account 2 for members to withdraw their savings to help finance the purchase of a home and settle or reduce housing loans.

HBA had previously proposed that EPF be allowed to finance home loans for members as many house buyers were unable to get bank loans.