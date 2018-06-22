‘Increased awareness sees lowest number of bush fires this year’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Miri has recorded the lowest number of bush and forest fires this year compared to previous years, according to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

Bomba Miri chief Law Poh Kiong said despite the current dry spell, increased awareness among the public on fire prevention is one of the main factors contributing to fewer cases of bush fires this time around.

“In the three weeks of dry spell here, we have only received an average of two cases of bush fire as of today (yesterday). This is a record compared to an average of 10

cases daily over the past several years during the dry season,” he said.

Speaking to members of the Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) who called on him yesterday, Law said the role played by the media in helping Bomba disseminate information to the public on fire prevention was also a contributory factor behind the reduced number of bush fires.

“The cordial relation between Bomba and journalists has contributed immensely to the cordial relation between Bomba and the public.

“The good relation with the media has enabled easy communication and sharing of information on fire-related matters, public perception and even on charity programmes, thus resulting in effective dissemination of information and correct reporting of facts and support from the public,” he added.

Law hoped that the public will continue to work closely with Bomba especially as the dry weather is expected to worsen next month.

Meanwhile, NSJA president Andy Jong who led the courtesy call thanked Law and Bomba for their continuous support to NSJA as well as the media fraternity here.

“Bomba Miri is among our sponsors for the NSJA Gawai-Raya celebration dinner cum education incentive presentation ceremony on June 27,” he said.

Also present at the courtesy call were Bomba Lopeng Fire Station chief Terry Robson and the dinner organising chairlady Michelle Choo.