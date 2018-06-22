Julaihi: No words on fate of three bridges

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has not received any words from the federal government whether to continue with the construction of the three bridges — Rambungan, Igan and Batang Lupar — which were approved under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

While Rambungan and Igan bridges will fully be funded by the federal government, the Batang Lupar Bridge is a 50-50 initiative between the federal and Sarawak governments, which was also agreed on under the previous government.

Assistant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the three bridges were part of the coastal road connectivity, and hoped that the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) government would continue with the implementation.

“As of now, the Sarawak government has not received any words from the PH government regarding the three projects, but we hope the projects will be continued as per the last approval because they are very important to the people living along the coastal belt, and for the people at large,” Julaihi told the press during his Hari Raya open house at his residence here on Wednesday.

He, however, declined to disclose whether the Sarawak government has approached the federal government pertaining to the matter.

Julaihi, who is also Sebuyau assemblyman, said many motorists had to wait at least four hours to board a 45-minute ferry crossing over Batang Lupar at Triso near Sebuyau. With the presence of a bridge ( Batang Lupar) this kind of scene would be a thing of the past.

Julaihi also said the government would proceed with the building of other bridges along the coastal road, namely Krian, Muara Lassa, Saribas, Kuala Paloh and Btg Rajang bridges.

Meanwhile, those who came to the open house were Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, former Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin and his wife Toh Puan Norkiah, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Awang Asfia Awang Nassar and Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin.