Letter of support from Education Ministry only for critical cases

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Letters of support from the Education Ministry are only for critical and genuine cases not involving money, said its minister Dr Maszlee Malik.

He said in Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, it was decided that the minister and deputy minister were not allowed to issue letters of support for any tenders or proposals involving the government. However, he said, the letter of support could be considered for matters related to the Education Ministry if it did not involve money and were for critical issues such as health.

“For example, a letter of support for leave due to illness or request for transfer on health grounds are not encouraged but these should be genuine cases,” he said in a press conference held at his ministry here yesterday.

“However, letters of support for family members are not allowed,” Maszlee stressed.

It was recently reported that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) youth head Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said letters of support from the government for business dealings should be reviewed and if possible, stopped in the effort to curb abuses among party members and government officials. — Bernama