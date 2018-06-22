Longhouse folk on alert as downpour triggers hill slope landslide

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SARATOK: Heavy rain triggered a landslide at a hill slope in front

of the 20-door Rumah Nambi, Lubok Renit near here early yesterday.

Fearing the incident could threaten the safety of the 115 residents, longhouse headman Nambi Jenang contacted the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) here for assistance.

Bomba Saratok chief Kho Boo Jang said following Nambi’s call at 10am, the department

dispatched two personnel to the scene to assess and monitor the situation.

“Upon noticing a chunk of soil from an area of about 60 square metres in front of the longhouse had slipped down the hill slope, my men contacted the Public Works Department (JKR) to assess the threat posed to the longhouse as well as to look into ways and means to mitigate the problem,” he said.

As of yesterday, he said a company involved in the implementation of the Pan Borneo Highway project has provided canvas sheets to cover the affected area as an immediate mitigation measure.

According to Nambi, yesterday’s landslide, which happened around 5am, was the second such incident at the longhouse.

“The first incident last year happened at roughly the same place,” he said.

Bomba, meanwhile, advised the longhouse folk to immediately contact the relevant authorities should another landslide occur, or to evacuate if the present situation worsens.