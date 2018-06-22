Man almost killed fighting armed robber to protect mother, sister

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A 24-year-old man almost lost his life when he fought off an armed robber in an effort to protect his mother and sister at a housing estate in Inanam, here last week.

The incident believed to have happened around 5am on June 10, when the victim was awaken from his sleep by noises coming from inside his home.

Curious, the man went to investigate only to be confronted with an unidentified man armed with a machete.

As the only man in the house at that time and with his 59-year-old mother and 31-year-old sister sleeping in their respective room, the victim bravely fought off the robber.

It is believed that the victim managed to chased after the suspect until outside his home before the suspect climbing over the fence and escape empty-handed into a nearby bush.

The victim was badly injured and was found lying on the car porch with his own blood.

The victim’s sister also sustained minor injury when she tried to help her brother from the armed attacker.

The victim was taken to hospital by a neighbour where he sustained injury on his head, ribs, waist and cuts on his fingers and hand, while the sister received minor treatment on her head.

A police report was lodged the same day by the siblings.

Meanwhile, city police chief ACP M. Chandra said acting on the police report, description of the suspect, continuous investigation and tip-off from member of the public, had led police to the arrest of the suspect nine days later.

“The suspect was arrested at a petrol station in Menggatal around 1.05pm on June 19.

“The suspect also brought police to a bush at Taman Bukit Hijau, Jalan Tuaran Bypass where he had hide the machete that was used in the attempt robbery,” said Chandra.

Beside seizing the 47 centimeter long machete, police also seized a 44 centimeter long iron that had been modified,” said Chandra.

The 34-year-old suspect, who is also positive of drug abused, will be remanded until June 26 to be investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery.

Chandra, when met with the victim and his sister at the Karamunsing police headquarters here recently, praised both siblings for their courage in defending against the armed suspect.

He also said that the information and description provided by the victims to the police had help in the arrest of the suspect.

Chandra also thanked the public for providing information to the police which led to the suspect’s arrest.