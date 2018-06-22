Ministry may introduce policy to empower B40 group

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government headed by Zuraida Kamaruddin is looking at introducing a National Community Policy (NCP) by August to empower the B40 group across Malaysia.

At a press conference here yesterday, she said the new policy would focus on community development and empowerment, particularly on the B40 group.

“We hope to take care of the various needs of the B40 group, including housing and security. This will help uplift the living conditions and standard of living of the B40 group,” she told a press conference at Pullman Hotel here.

Zuraida said the new policy would be implemented in tandem with the bridging of the gap between the rich and the poor in the nation.

“If we do not empower the B40 group, it will be the same Malaysia.”

According to her, the ministry was also targeting to introduce a National Housing Policy (NHP) by end of the year to accommodate the current housing needs and the manifesto of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

She said they were presently looking at bringing all housing-related agencies including PR1MA under one group in order to provide standard affordable houses for Malaysians.

She added there would be guided pricing, design and facilities once the grouping was achieved.

“We want to help the lower income including B40 and M40 groups. We have to look into their housing needs because many of them cannot get housing loan. Also, we will discuss with the Finance Ministry and Bank Negara Malaysia to see how we can work together to help,” she said.

To a question, Zuraida said Housing Development Corporation (HDC) Sarawak does not come under the jurisdiction of the federal government.

As such, she said her ministry’s on-going efforts to streamline different housing projects would not include those projects implemented by HDC.

“But we can still work together and they (HDC) should look into providing more affordable houses.”

She said the ministry would also form a new committee to study the needs of Sarawakians so that the government could provide affordable houses of traditional concept with modern facilities.