Ministry to improve experience of patients’ families at govt hospitals

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Health and People’s Wellbeing is looking into measures to improve the experience of patients’ families at government hospitals.

Commenting on the state of family members who stay at hospitals while their loved ones seek treatment, minister Stephen Wong Tien Fatt said the ministry will look into the possibility of building a hostel or any form of lodging to lessen the burden of family members, especially those who travel from afar and the hardcore poor.

“There are so many patients’ relatives who want to care for their family members but do not have accommodation or boarding.

“It’s not nice to make relatives stay in the public gallery of the hospital. In worse cases, some even sleep under staircases near the toilet.

“Having their relative warded is suffering enough, spiritually and morally. Family members shouldn’t be burdened further, physically, by the lack of amenities,” he said.

Stephen conducted a spot check at Queen Elizabeth Hospital 2 (QEH2) on Wednesday night, accompanied by Luyang assemblyman Ginger Phoong and Chief Justice of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, who was among those who alerted Stephen of the situation.

A doctor at QEH2, who wished to be unnamed, said the hospital received many outstation patients, rendering the situation of relatives sleeping in the public gallery unavoidable.

“It’s always been like this. In QEH1, family members have the option of hostels but still that’s not enough. We need something more permanent.

“Patients have family who stay all night with them but it’s just that there are no facilities,” said the doctor.

In addition to improving conditions for families of patients, Stephen said the ministry also wants to look into the possibility of setting up more clinics in the interior.