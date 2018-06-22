Mosque does its bit for the needy, underprivileged in Miri

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Miri Malay Association (PMM) has made available a donation rack at Miri At-Taqwa Mosque where members can help to stock it with basic necessities like food or small non-food items where underprivileged residents here could get them for free.

PMM youth wing chief Mohammad Hafidz Rohani said the rack was bought by PMM while the rack idea was mooted by association chairperson Radzali Alision.

“The basic necessities are donated by PMM members, individuals and I encourage members of the public to give ‘sedekah’ (donate) towards this noble cause too.

“Apart from helping the needy, this initiative is also our way of ‘dakwah’ (preaching) to get more people to come to the mosque,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

“The donated items are made available to the underprivileged groups for free and they can take the items based on their requirements.”

Mohammad Hafidz urged Miri residents to donate food and other items like cooking oil, sugar, rice packs, instant noodles, drinks, salt, razor blade, tooth brush, tooth paste and put them on this shelf.

“PMM volunteers will help look after and monitor donated items on the rack and will repack items like sugar or rice received from the public,” he said adding PMM youth wing will also work with other mosques for the same cause.

He further said that for regular contributions and those in big amount, they can be given directly to PMM which will be distributed to those in need in its upcoming programme.

Further details can be obtained from Mohammad Hafidz at 016-5892384.