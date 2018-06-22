Musa not defending Libaran Umno chief post

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Umno liaison chief Tan Sri Musa Aman is not expected to defend the post of Umno Libaran Division head in the party elections on June 30.

“No”, said a reliable source when asked by Bernama whether Musa would defend his post.

The party elections will instead see Musa’s former ally Datuk Juslie Ajirol and rival Datuk Akbar Khan Abdulrahman vying for the post held by Musa for decades.

Musa, whose whereabouts is unknown soon after the 14th general election on May 9, is disputing the May 12 appointment of Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal as Chief Minister by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

However, he is being sought by police over a report lodged for alleged criminal intimidation against Tun Juhar on May 10, and also by graft investigators for alleged assemblyman buying.

At least 16 of the current incumbent Umno division heads including state party acting chief Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak have been returned unopposed, while the remaining nine other Sabah Umno divisions are still being contested.

Sabah Umno has 25 divisions, namely Kalabakan, Tawau, Semporna, Silam, Kinabatangan, Sandakan, Batu Sapi, Libaran, Beluran, Ranau, Kudat, Kota Marudu, Kota Belud, Tuaran, Sepanggar, Kota Kinabalu, Putatan, Penampang, Papar, Kimanis, Beaufort, Sipitang, Keningau, Tenom and Pensiangan.