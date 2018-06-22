OC for Gardens housebuyers soon

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Buyers of the Gardens at Bundusan will most likely see the issuance of the occupational certificate by September, this year, after a long wait for 18 months, due to the dilemma of getting the access road to the property.

Local Government and Housing Ministry’s deputy permanent secretary, Wong Foo Tin told reporters that they needed three months or less to settle the entire matter.

He said that they would be enforcing Chapter 69 Section 3 of the Land Acquisition Ordinance so that the access road that was allegedly closed by another developer can be readily used by members of the public.

“The (land) title belongs to the developer, but by right they have to surrender the road reserve … we hope that the developer will comply,” he said during a press conference held at Wisma Innoprise shortly after concluding a meeting on the issue yesterday.

He said once the road access issue was settled, the occupational certificate would be issued.

Meanwhile, Kapayan assemblywoman cum Assistant Laws and Natives Affairs Minister Janne Lasimbang reminded that the road reserve is for public use.

“From my side, I want to see the interest of the people looked after,” she said.

She urged the developer concerned to view the matter as a win-win situation.

Also present was Moyog assemblywoman cum Assistant Education and Innovation Minister Jenifer Lasimbang and newly appointed Penampang District Officer Robert Stidi.

Jenifer in her comment said that she hoped Penampang would be able to restore investor confidence, and wanted to ensure a conducive environment with beautiful residential area.

She also congratulated the newly appointed Penampang District Officer, Robert who was previously the Tongod District Officer.

Robert, who hails from Penampang, has expressed his willingness to ensure the district status is uplifted during his tenure.