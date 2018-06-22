One dead, four injured by ‘ploughing’ tanker

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SARATOK: A worker involved in the construction of Pan Borneo Highway was killed and four others injured in an accident at Berayang, Km29 Saratok-Sarikei road near here yesterday.

According to a statement from Saratok Fire and Rescue Department, they received a distress call at 6.16pm immediately after the accident happened at 5.15pm.

The five workers were said to be rammed by a tanker lorry which also ploughed into four motorcycles after it

somehow lost control, and landed on its side on the road shoulder.

One of the workers was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics from Saratok and Sarikei hospitals who arrived at the scene in their ambulances.

Two injured workers were sent to Sarikei Hospital by passersby while two others were treated at the scene by paramedics.

The fate of the lorry driver is not known because when rescue workers arrived at the scene, there was nobody in the lorry.