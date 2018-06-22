PBPM needs RM1 million a year for expenses

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MELAKA: The Ex-Police Association (PBPM) needs an allocation of about RM1 million a year to run the association , as well as carry out programmes and activities for the benefit of its 140,000 members, said its president, Hussin Awang Ngah.

He said the association did not have special fund to carry out its activities and relied on annual grant from the government.

“Prior to this, the association received an annual grant of RM200,000 and this helps us to run the association and see to the welfare of our members.

“Under the new leadership of Pakatan Harapan, PBPM is expected to receive an allocation of RM500,000 and this will further ease our burden,” he told reporters after the opening of the Melaka PBPM 42nd general meeting here yesterday.

It was opened by Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari and also attended by Melaka PBPM chairman Idris Mohd Ali.

Meanwhile, Adly said PBPM played an important role in looking after the interests and welfare of ex-policemen.

The state government, he said, would provide the necessary assistance to ensure the association could function smoothly for the benefit of its members.

There are about 4,500 PBPM members in Melaka. — Bernama