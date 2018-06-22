Petros to be delegated with appropriate powers in implementing OMO

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) will now be delegated with the appropriate powers to implement the Sarawak Oil Mining Ordinance (OMO) 1958 as Sarawak exercises its constitutional Rights related to oil and gas activities in the state.

Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said this in a statement issued immediately after the Federal Court in Putrajaya dismissed Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) application for leave to commence proceedings against the Sarawak state government Friday morning.

“This decision paves the way for the State Government Of Sarawak to enforce its state laws from July 1, 2018 as announced by the Chief Minister earlier this year,” it said.

Starting July 1, state government would regulate the downstream and upstream O&G industry in accordance to state laws including the OMO 1958, the Land Code of Sarawak and the Gas Distribution Ordinance 2016.

The CMO added that chief minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg thanked the state legal team and all Sarawakians for their solid support and prayers for Sarawak for this court hearing.