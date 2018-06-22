PKR branches call for investigation into RM50 mln allocation for road project

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Kanowit, Sibu and Lanang branches today jointly lodged a report at Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) to call for investigation into the RM50 million allocation to construct a 22-km long Nanga Ngungun/Nanga Jagau Road, as promised by the Barisan Nasional (BN) government since 2012.

According to PKR Kanowit branch secretary George Chen, the earth-breaking ceremony had been done three times in the year 2012, 2014 and 2016, but until today not even an inch of road has been constructed.

He said during rainy days, it causes inconvenience to residents in Nanga Ngungun/Nanga Jagau, Ngemah, Nanga Dap and Kanowit.

“Most importantly, money has been publicised that the RM50 million has been allocated and the road construction has not even commenced.

“As Sarawakians, we want to know where has the money gone to? Has the money been allocated or (has it been) hijacked by politicians to other areas of development?” he questioned at a press conference after lodging the report.

Among those present were PKR Kanowit chairman Thomas Laja and PKR Lanang chairman Law Hin Ching.

“Today we lodged a MACC report not only (because we want) to know where the money had gone to but we want to know whether there is any significant evidence of scandal or corruption (involving) the fund.

“Of course it is very unfair and unjust to a certain extent that the residents there have been marginalised,” Chen pointed out.

He said his side had also lodged a related report at Kanowit police station on June 7 and another subsequent police report at Commercial Crime Section of Sibu Police headquarters on June 11.

“Today we want to bring this to (the attention of) MACC to seek an answer for all these (questions),” he said, adding that MACC Sibu Office promised after 14 days, they would act accordingly and bring this case to MACC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur for further investigation.