QEH reinstall blood collection centre que system

KOTA KINABALU: Health and People’s Wellbeing minister Stephen Wong Tien Fatt said the blood collection centre queuing system had been reverted back to the old one for senior citizens and people with disabilities at Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 (QEH1).

Wong said three of the six counters at the centre had originally been dedicated for the two targeted group in the past but removed so that every patient could use all the counters.

“From the information of the hospital director (Dr Heric Corray) here, they have already changed (it) back to the old system,” he told reporters.

“Since the public feel that this old system is better, we will follow the wish of the public.

“We are serving the people, whatever we do, we try to do our best,” he added during a working visit at Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 here on June 21.

According to Corray, the hospital is going to monitor the changes that has been made for another two to three months at the centre.

“If we need to improve, we will improve,” said Corray.