Tender for RM5 mln Tusan Beach project to be called by year-end

MIRI: Tender for the first phase of the RM5 million tourism infrastructure project to connect Tusan Beach and Peliau Beach in Bekenu is expected to be called by end of this year.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin said although he wanted the project to take off soonest, he was informed that the project had encountered problem related to native customary rights (NCR) land at Peliau Beach.

“The acquisition of NCR land will not only contribute additional cost to the government, it will also take some time to be settled.

“I have advised the consultant to start the first phase of the project, which is Tusan Beach, which is now facing serious slope erosion problem. Even the unique rock formation that resembles a ‘drinking horse’ might disappear one day.”

He thus said there was an urgency to build slope protection at Tusan Beach, and also the much-needed facilities.

“We will apply for additional fund for the slope protection works.”

Tusan Beach, about 30-minute drive away from here (Miri) started gaining popularity through social media after the first sighting of the natural phenomenon ‘bio-luminescence’ (Blue Tears) along the beach in 2015.

Since then, Tusan Beach, which is also known for its unique stone formation, is frequently visited by many people.

Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus who is also Bekenu assemblywoman, together with several local people took upon themselves to provide temporarily facilities such as public toilets, food and drink stalls as well as safety features for the convenience of visitors.

The first phase of the project involving Tusan Beach will consist the building of footpath from the slope hill to the beach below, parking space, slope protection, soft landscape, installing safety railing, stalls, public toilets, surau and signage.

Lee meanwhile has requested Rosey and Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni to bring electricity and water supplies to the beach area under the Rural Transformation Project (RTP).

Representative from Land and Survey Department Miri and Subis District Council which is also the implementor of the project were among those who accompanied Lee during the site visit yesterday.