Another lady governor for Bank Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus has been named the new Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Governor, the second woman to hold the position after Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz.

Her appointment is effective July 1, 2018 until June 30, 2023.

She takes over from Tan Sri Muhammad Ibrahim, who resigned early this month before completing his five-year term, after his appointment in May 2016.

Kampung Baru-born Nor Shamsiah, 54, the fifth in a family of six, joined the central bank in 1987.

Rising through the ranks, she became assistant Governor in December 2004 before being appointed as deputy Governor in November 2010 upon the retirement of Datuk Zamani Abdul Ghani, and was re-appointed to the same post in 2013.

She left the central bank in November 2016 to join the International Monetary Fund, the same year that Zeti finished her tenure as Governor in April.

Nor Shamsiah holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accountancy from the University of South Australia and is a Fellow of the Australian CPA.

She has extensive experience in developing regulations, policies and guidelines for the banking sector and was also involved in financial sector resolution initiatives during the Asian financial crisis as well as in the implementation of the Financial Sector Masterplan for the development of the Malaysian financial system from 2001 to 2010.

She was also involved in the investigation into 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) while at the bank.

