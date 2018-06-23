KK City Hall swift action gets thumb up

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Luyang assemblyman Jin Zhe Phoong lauded Kota Kinabalu City Hall’s (DBKK’s) fast response to a Kapayan Ridge complaint.

During a walkabout at Foh Sang yesterday morning, Phoong received a complaint regarding clogged drains at Block D6 in Kapayan Ridge from a resident there.

“Yesterday , I visited the area with (Kota Kinabalu City) Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai. Today problem solved. Well Done!” he said.

“This area has always been neglected. Hence during the (14th general election) campaign, I have pledged to put more attention and to help these relatively poor and underprivileged citizens in Kapayan Ridge.

“I hope there will be routine patrol and check up service to ensure all local infra are in good condition. I suggest for DBKK to set up its phone apps to allow citizens to have better engagement with authority,” he added.

Phoong hoped that DBKK will continue to handle all complaints in a swift and efficient manner and solve it within 48 hours.

He added priority should especially be given on complaints regarding road lights, potholes and clogged drains among other things.