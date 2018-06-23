Call for probe over sale of illegal driving licence

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PETALING JAYA: The police have been urged to investigate the claims over the sale of “lesen terbang” (illegally-obtained driving licence) to members of the public via social media, including Facebook.

Special functions officer to the Transport Minister Chung Yi Fan said there had been an illegal syndicate offering such a licence on the social media with the price of up to thousands of ringgit.

“Such a syndicate is suspected to have been involved in falsifying of documents and engaged in corruption. Selling these licences is against the law.

“I hope the police will conduct an investigation the soonest possible to detect the syndicate,” he told reporters after lodging a report over the matter at the Petaling Jaya police headquarters here yesterday.

A vernacular newspaper last Wednesday reported that there had been such a syndicate offering driving licences between RM990 and RM2,900 each without having to undergo driving classes and tests.

According to Chung, the syndicate had used fake accounts to advertise the services.

“All documents pertaining to the activities of this group have been submitted to the police for further action,” he added. — Bernama