Colourful display of cultures during Gawai procession

KUCHING: Some 2,000 participants joined in the Gawai Dayak procession dubbed ‘Niti Daun” here yesterday.

Leading the procession was Tuai Rumah Kujat Dundang from Kapit, who also performed a ritual to open the paths and aspiration towards a brighter future through harmony and unity.

Marching behind Kujat was the VVIPs contingent led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, deputy chief ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

Themed ‘Segulai Sejalai Nengah Jeman Digital’ (Together In Unity Towards the Digital Age), the 1.5km procession made its way from the Cat Statue in front of the Grand Margherita Hotel at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman around 3pm to the main stage in front of Square Tower at Kuching Waterfront.

During the procession, some of the contingents played their respective traditional music.

The contingents were also given the opportunity to perform their traditional dances and shows in front of the main stage where the VVIPs sat.

The organising chairman of this year’s celebrations, Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi said the “Niti Daun” is one of three main programmes for this year’s Gawai Dayak celebrations.

He said the procession was not held frequently, with the last one held way back in 1994.

“Today we have about 103 contingents from throughout Sarawak – the Iban, the Bidayuh and the Orang Ulu.

“And we have witnessed a colourful and lovely cultural display,” he told reporters at the end of the procession.

Dr Rundi said the contingent had marched to the main stage by land and by river, which is very phenomenal when visitors made the visits during Gawai.

He said the procession was the grandest event during Gawai festival, where the Dayaks show and display their cultures to the rest of the people in Sarawak and in Malaysia.

“We also organised Gawai Dayak bazaars in Kuching, Sibu and Bintulu from May 22 to June 23 and Gawai Dayak dinner at Penview Convention Centre tomorrow (June 23),” he said.