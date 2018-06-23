DPM hopes for more women in Cabinet

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MELAKA: Women should be given a significant role in the new Cabinet line-up to develop the country, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

However, she said it was up to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to decide on the line-up based on the need to develop the country.

“He (Dr Mahathir) said he needed some time (to name the rest of the Cabinet ministers) because it involves four parties (in Pakatan Harapan).”

“This is so that all parties can feel the victory and equally responsible for shouldering the trust to develop the country,” she told reporters after attending an Aidilfitri Open House hosted by Hang Tuah Jaya member of parliament Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin in Bukit Baru here last night.

Also present were Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob and Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah said during the event, she had the opportunity to discuss with Mohd Khalil on the direction of the country and he had given a positive feedback.

“He (Mohd Khalil) is ready to work closely with the Chief Minister (Adly) to bring Melaka to a new level,” she said.

Asked on speculation that Tan Sri Rais Yatim and Hannah Yeoh were among the names that have cropped up for the post of Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Dr Wan Azizah said the matter was beyond her knowledge. – Bernama