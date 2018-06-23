DUN session to be held on July 9 – 18

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The first meeting for the third session of the 18th Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) will be held from July 9 to 18.

This is stated in a notice sent to all state assemblypersons by DUN secretary Semawi Mohamad earlier this month.

The Yang di-Pertua Negri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud will declare open the session on July 9 at the DUN Complex in Petrajaya here.

All assemblypersons have been requested to wear the official DUN costumes or dark lounge suit for the ceremony, which will see Taib inspecting the guard-of-honour at the DUN compound before addressing the august House.

This DUN sitting will be closely watched as it marks the first meeting after the 14th General Election which saw Sarawak becoming an opposition state when Pakatan Harapan took over the federal government.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas is also scheduled to table the much awaited amendments to the Sarawak Land Code during this session.