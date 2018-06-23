Eight teams to battle in Naim’s Dota 2 competition

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: Naim Group of Companies’ Dota 2 competition will see eight teams competing for cash prizes totalling RM16,000.

It will be held today (June 23) from 9am to 9pm and from 9am to 5.30pm tomorrow at Naim Bintulu Paragon’s Street Mall, Old Airport Road.

Naim Bintulu regional general manager Abang Mahathir Mohamed called on all to join in the excitement.

“Dota 2 has been one of the most played online games in the world, and we are very excited to have organised our very first Dota 2 competition here at Naim Bintulu Paragon. Audience will be able to see the live action via a big LED screen on stage and feel the excitement.

“We would also like to thank Kaizer Network and Telekom Malaysia for helping to make this event possible,” he said.

He added that the competition is in line with Naim Bintulu Paragon’s positioning as an iconic development.

“Besides being the largest integrated development in Bintulu, Naim Bintulu Paragon features Sarawak’s tallest condominium tower called Naim ‘The Peak’, Sarawak’s largest Street Mall, and the innovatively-designed Small Office Versatile Office (Sovo).

“The development has also created a milestone in digital lifestyle by offering high speed WiFi at a whopping speed of 500 megabits per second (500Mbps) at its Street Mall.

“Based on our observation, this is one of the fastest services available in this region.

“Everyone can enjoy high speed and uninterrupted internet connectivity at our Street Mall,” he said.

For more information, call 086-343881 or 010-9870999 (Kelly) for sales, 019-8856396 (Calvin) for leasing, or go to www.naim.com.my, www.naimproperties.com.my, or look for naimproperties or Naimstreetmall on Facebook.

Naim’s Sales Gallery here is open on weekdays from 9am to 6pm and from 10am to 5pm on weekends and public holidays, while show units are open from 10am to 5pm daily.