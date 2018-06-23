Gerakan to leave BN

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan has decided to leave the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition as part of its aim to consolidate the party and members after the disappointment and shock that took place in the 14th General Election (GE14).

In a statement today, Gerakan Central Committee (GCC) said it has made an unanimous decision to leave the coalition, after serious and comprehensive deliberation, reflection and consideration on current political developments of the country post GE14.

“Sentiment and feedback of the grassroots were also taken into consideration in this decision, while elections at the branch level are underway nationwide.

“The decision is in line with new aspirations, needs and demands of the people post GE14, we decided that Gerakan must chart a new direction to sustain ourselves and continue our struggle,” it said.

The committee said that Gerakan leaves BN on good terms and would embark on a new political journey with freedom, empowerment and assertion in pursuing what the party believed was best for Malaysia and Malaysians.

According to the statement, Gerakan will play its role as an independent party in the opposition bloc to offer check and balance to the Pakatan Harapan government and will be a constructive opposition.

“We will cooperate with like-minded parties, individuals and groups in the national interest to uphold and defend the Federal Constitution, rule of law and democracy of Malaysia, we are most committed to preserving the Malaysian way of life as we know and we want collectively as Malaysians,” added the statement.

During the GE14, Gerakan lost all 11 Parliamentary and 31 state seats that it contested. – Bernama