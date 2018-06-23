GPS to be launched on July 22, logo design competition on

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Opening remarks by Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi

KUCHING: July 22, or Sarawak Day, has been set as the date for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to be formally launched as an official entity.

Its taskforce chairman Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said the coalition’s Constitution is now being drafted, and its logo will be unveiled next month.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the taskforce’ first meeting today, he said today’s taskforce meeting involved secretary-generals, women chiefs and youth chiefs from the four component parties, namely Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, the taskforce had been tasked as the technical committee to register GPS.

The taskforce, in its meeting, also decided for the setting up of a protem committee to facilitate GPS’ registration to the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

“We are targeting July 22 to launch our Gabungan Parti Sarawak. So, we have to work within this time frame.

“The Constitution is being worked out, so as to reflect the specific peculiarities of Sarawak. It will have Sarawak flavour, so to speak.

“We are also going to write letters to the Dewan Rakyat to inform that we are no longer with the Barisan Nasional. At the same time, we are also writing to the acting chairman of Barisan Nasional to inform and also to officially thank them for the association that we have had in the past,” he told a press conference after the meeting at PBB headquarters.

GPS logo will be selected from the best of a logo design competition, which will start tomorrow until July 10. The competition form, together with terms and conditions, will be published in the media starting tomorrow.

This competition is open only to Sarawakians, and offer cash prizes of RM10,000 to the first place winner, RM5,000 to the second place winner, RM3,000 for third place and RM1,000 each to five consolation winners.

Details of the logo will also be posted on GPS’ official Facebook page, Gabungan Parti Sarawak – GPS (@gpsarawakofficial), which was set up today following the meeting.

“What we prefer basically is for the logo to have Sarawak flag colours, and very much identifies Sarawak.

“We leave it to the imagination of the entrants,” he said.

It was also informed to the media that the logo will most probably be unveiled most on July 12.