Health Dept to hold supplementary immunisation against measles

KUCHING: The Health Department will carry out supplementary immunisation activity (SIA) in Bintulu starting July 2, following a spike in measles cases there.

In a statement yesterday, director Dr Jamilah Hashim said 84 cases tested positive for measles in Bintulu from January until June 16.

In the same period last year, no measles case was recorded.

“There are 11 areas identified as outbreak areas for measles in Bintulu Division, including housing estates, workers’ settlements, and kindergartens.

“Because of this, Sarawak State Health Department will implement the supplementary immunisation activity (SIA) to prevent occurrences of more measles cases.

“It will be conducted door to door from 8am to 10pm from Mondays to Sundays including public holidays. The SIA is a preventive measure, which develops herd immunity against the spread of this disease. Children aged six months to 15 years old in Bintulu will be screened. Parents are advised to give their fullest cooperation by preparing identity documents and health record of their children including record of immunisation,” she said.

She added personnel involved in the SIA will wear the department’s uniform and have official name tags.

For enquiries, contact the Bintulu Health Office operations room on 086-315325.