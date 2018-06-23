IBS students qualify for 3rd round in Dota 2

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A team of IBS College students qualified for the third round in Dota 2 computer game competition to be held at Kuala Lumpur in July 2018.

The team secured 8th position out of a total of 32 teams to qualify for the third round.

IBS College principal Dr Antony Hii congratulated the team for their achievement and advised them to balance their studies with training besides giving them his full support.

Representing IBS College and their current position in Southeast Asia are Chiu Aik Fei at 325, Cheong Wai Siang at 364, Hii Tiong Seng at 506, Tiong Kwong Hock at 567, and Tiong Ing Kong at 1525.

The July and September intakes are open for the SPM school leavers, diploma and degree holders.

IBS College is offering Master’s degree programme in partnership with University of Malaysia Sarawak.

For more details on the various programmes available, contact 085-438666, or email to [email protected] or log on to IBS College’s website at: www.ibs.edu.my.