Kate Spade’s heartbroken father dies night before designer’s funeral

NEW YORK: The father of US fashion designer Kate Spade died a night before her funeral in Kansas City, Missouri, the family said in a statement, China’s Xinhua news agency reported.

Earl F. Brosnahan Jr died at the age of 89 at his home, “surrounded by family at the time of his passing,” the Brosnahan family said at Spade’s funeral.

The father had been in bad health and was “heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter,” the family said.

Kate Spade, one of the most renowned handbag designer in America, was found dead on June 5 in her apartment at the age of 55.

She was assumed to have committed suicide, with a note left in her apartment.

The designer, born in Kansas City in the US midwest state of Missouri, first worked as a journalist after graduating with a journalism degree in 1985.

Spade and her husband, Andy, launched the New York-based design company “Kate Spade Handbags” in January 1993 with the help of outside investors. She was best known for her cheerful use of bright colours and prints which proved a hit with career women. – Bernama